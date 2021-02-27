‘Overtime’: Talking Hononegah girls hoops with Jason Brunke

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Hononegah girls basketball team is off to an 8-0 start this season. The Indians are coming off an impressive six day stretch that saw them defeat three other top NIC-10 teams Boylan, Harlem and Auburn.

Brunke discusses some of the keys to Hononegah’s success and replacing long-time former Hononegah coach Randy Weibel in our ‘Overtime’ show. Click on the media player to view this interview.

