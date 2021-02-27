‘Overtime’: Talking Hononegah girls hoops with Jason Brunke

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- Three high school basketball referees who worked the Rockford Lutheran at Winnebago boys game Friday night had quite the experience. They were taken to the game and returned back home from the game riding in in a limousine.

The limo is owned by Patrick Burke of Rockford a retired basketball referee who had worked games for 45 years. Burke calls the limousine the 'Pat-Illac". He knows the referees have been working hard doing games practically every night in this compact season, so Burke thought this idea was a good way to show his support.