ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–After 13 seasons as the head girls basketball coach at Boylan, Paul Perrone is now out. Not by his own choice.



Boylan administrators aren’t able to comment on the reason or reasons for not retaining Perrone stating that it’s a “human resource issue”, but Perrone gave us his side of the matter in an interview Thursday evening.



