PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Pecatonica Indians keep sailing along, now 6-0 after dismantling the Sterling Newman Comets 98-60 Tuesday night.

Five players scored in double figurtes for Pec. Jaxon Diedric had 21, Cooper Hoffman 20, Jordan Gassman 14, Mason Peterson 14 and Tyler Bird had 12.

Newman got a game-high 29 points from senior Lucas Simpson.

Pecatonica improves its record to 6-0. Newman is now 4-5. For highlights, watch the media player above.