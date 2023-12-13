ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQR) — The Pecatonica Indians’ 6-0 start hasn’t gone unnoticed around the state. The Indians are ranked second in the state in Class 1A in the first AP rankings. The Indians trail only Tuscola which received seven first-place votes to Pecatonica’s three. Illini Bluffs received a pair of first-place votes.



Orangeville is the highest ranked local girls’ team. The Broncos are third in class 1A. They’re 12-0.



Following are the local teams that are ranked followed by the complete state rankings.



LOCAL TEAMS AP RANKINGS

(Boys)

1A: Pecatonica (2nd) Scales Mound (5th) Fulton (10th) South Beloit not ranked but received 14 points.

2A: Byron (9th) Rockford Christian not ranked but received 11 votes.

3A: No teams ranked, but Belvidere North received 4 votes.

4A: No teams ranked

(Girls)

1A: Galena (1st) Orangeville (3rd) Aquin (6th), Pecatonica received 12 votes

2A: Stillman Valley unranked but received 15 votes

3A: Sycamore unranked but received 9 votes.

4A: Hononegah 9th



(COMPLETE AP RANKINGS BOYS)

Class 4A:

1. Normal Community (7) 6-0 117

† 2. Curie (3) 8-1 101

† 3. Quincy 8-0 92

† 4. Homewood-Flossmoor 9-1 80

† 5. Lisle (Benet Academy) (1) 9-0 75

† 6. Glenbrook North (2) 8-1 62

† 7. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 5-2 42

† 8. Gurnee Warren 9-1 40

† 9. Downers North 5-1 34

†10. Collinsville 9-0 32

Others receiving votes: Moline 11. New Trier 7. Bolingbrook 6. Whitney Young 5. Evanston Township 4. Waubonsie Valley 2. Kenwood 2. Marist 2. Oak Lawn Community 1.<

Class 3A

1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (1) 10-1 110

† 2. Brother Rice (7) 9-0 108

† 3. Harvey Thornton (5) 6-1 107

† 4. Richwoods 8-1 77

† 5. DePaul College Prep 9-0 58

† 6. De La Salle 7-1 44

† 7. Mt. Zion 9-0 42

† 8. East St. Louis 4-2 33

† 9. Kankakee 7-0 32

†10. Morton 8-1 2

Others receiving votes: Hyde Park 20. Metamora 16. Lindblom 15. Centralia 13. Belvidere North 4. Sterling 3. Decatur MacArthur 3. St. Patrick 1

Class 2A

1. Rockridge (7) 7-1 126

† 2. Breese Central (4) 8-1 124

† 3. Peoria Manual (2) 4-3 86

† 4. Trenton Wesclin 10-0 66

† 5. Fieldcrest 7-0 45

† 6. Tolono Unity (1) 6-0 42

† 7. Peoria Notre Dame 2-5 41

†(tie) Chicago (Christ the King) 6-2 41

† 9. Byron 3-0 34

†10. St. Joseph-Ogden 7-0 29

Others receiving votes: Phillips 27. Benton 18. Beecher 15. Clinton 14. Macomb 13. Rockford Christian 11. El Paso-Gridley 10. Fairbury Prairie Central 9. Northridge Prep 6. Julian 5. Columbia 3. Teutopolis 2. Pinckneyville 2. Lawrenceville 1.

Class 1A

1. Tuscola (7) 8-0 124

† 2. Pecatonica (3) 6-0 112

† 3. Illini Bluffs (2) 8-2 96

† 4. Effingham St. Anthony 7-2 61

† 5. Scales Mound 9-1 54

† 6. Springfield Calvary 8-0 46

† 7. Serena 9-0 44

†(tie) Manley 5-1 44

† 9. Aurora Christian 9-1 40

†10. Fulton 6-1 28

Others receiving votes: Griggsville-Perry 24. Winchester-West Central 16. South Beloit 14. Franklin 13. Waltonville 11. Altamont 7. Camp Point Central 7. Lexington 7. Goreville 7. New Berlin 7. Waterloo Gibault 5. Crab Orchard 2. Dieterich 1.



(GIRLS STATE RANKINGS)

Class 4A

† 1. Bolingbrook (4) 9-0 71

† 2. Loyola (2) 9-0 69

† 3. Alton (2) 8-0 59

† 4. Kenwood 9-2 44

† 5. O’Fallon 8-2 40

† 6. Whitney Young 6-2 29

† 7. Maine South 10-0 28

† 8. Normal Community 9-1 26

† 9. Hononegah 9-0 17

†10. Quincy 9-2 16

†(tie) Batavia 9-1 16

Others receiving votes: Fremd 12. East Moline United 5. Waubonsie Valley 3. St. Charles East 2. Nazareth 2. Edwardsville 1.

Class 3A

† 1. Peoria Central (3) 10-0 74

† 2. Lincoln (4) 9-0 73

† 3. Galesburg (1) 10-0 58

† 4. Bethalto Civic Memorial 9-0 55

† 5. Hyde Park 9-2 33

† 6. Morton 7-3 28

† 7. Quincy Notre Dame 8-1 26

† 8. Taylorville 7-1 23

† 9. Washington 5-1 17

†10. Mt. Zion 10-3 11

Others receiving votes: Effingham 10. Sycamore 9. Chicago (Butler) 9. Jacksonville 6. Dixon 6. Highland 2. Montini 2. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 2. Mattoon 2. Kankakee 2. Mount Vernon 1.

Class 2A

† 1. Breese Central (3) 8-0 80

† 2. Nashville 9-0 71

† 3. Petersburg PORTA (3) 9-0 52

† 4. Peoria Notre Dame (3) 10-1 47

† 5. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 6-1 34

† 6. Rock Island Alleman 9-2 33

† 7. DePaul College Prep 7-1 21

† 8. Central Southeastern 5-0 19

† 9. Breese Mater Dei 6-2 18

†10. Staunton 10-0 16

Others receiving votes: Stillman Valley 15. Carlyle 14. Bishop McNamara 11. Chicago (Crane Medical Prep 10. Downs Tri-Valley 9. Watseka 9. Princeton 7. Canton 4. Columbia 3. Riverdale 2. Coal City 2. Paris 2. Peotone 1. El Paso-Gridley 1.

Class 1A

† 1. Galena (4) 7-0 81

† 2. Okawville (3) 7-1 76

† 3. Orangeville 11-0 60

† 4. Annawan (1) 9-2 41

† 5. Elmwood 10-1 34

† 6. Aquin 8-2 29

† 7. Effingham St. Anthony 8-3 24

†(tie) Serena 6-0 24

† 9. Peoria Heights 10-1 18

†(tie) Altamont (1) 8-2 18

Others receiving votes: Tuscola 14. Pecatonica 12. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 11. Brown County 8. Neoga 7. Tilden 6. LeRoy 5. Illini Bluffs 5. Winchester 5. Hardin Calhoun 4. Goreville 4. Moweaqua Central A&M 3. Hope Academy 3. Carrollton 2. River Ridge 2. Mendon Unity 1. Father McGivney Catholic 1. Tri-County 1. Christopher 1.<\