WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Pecatonica started slow but pulled way to an easy 67-34 non-conference win at Winnebago Thursday night. Pecatonica improves to 2-0 on the season. Winnebago is 0-2. For highlights, watch the media player above.
Trending Stories
Latest Sports Video
BestReviews.com - Top picks to make everyone happy
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>