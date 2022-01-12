Pecatonica knocks off Dakota in NUIC boys basketball

PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Pecatonica continued its strong season with a 56-49 win over Dakota Wednesday evening despite being a bit short-handed by COVID protocols.



The Indians got 15 points from Korbin Gann, 13 from Bryce Fitzanko and 11 points from Bo Seaton. Dakota was led by Reece Bartelt with 11 points and kae Vock with 10.



Pecatonica improves its record to 12-5. For highights click on the media player.