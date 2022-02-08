PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Pecatonica ran it’s record in the NUIC North to 8-0 Tuesday evening by defeating Freeport Aquin 59-47.



Trent Hetland led the Indians with 16 points. Hunter Hoffman added 14. Overall Pecatonica is now 21-6. The Indians have a three-game lead in the conference with four conference games remaining including a rematch with Aquin.



For highlights click on the media player.l



