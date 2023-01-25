BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Pecatonica posted an impressive 75-49 win at Byron in a boys’ non-conference game Wednesday night. The Indians grabbed control of the game when they outscored the Tigers 24-0 in the third quarter.
Pecatonica’s record is now 21-4. Byron is 15-6. For highlights watch the media player above.
