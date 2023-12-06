PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Scales Mound has gone to the State Tournament the last two years in Class 1A boys’ basketball. The Hornets want to get back there again, but so do the Pecatonica Indians. The Indians have a possibility of making that happen. They demonstrated that Wednesday night by defeating Scales Mound 70-54.



Scales Mound came into the game with a record of 6-0. Pecatonica has played only two games, but they were blowout wins against Genoa-Kingston and Winnebago. This game was no blowout, but the 16-point margin was impressive.



Pecatonica had turnover issues in the first half, but the Indians still led at the break 33-30. They then came out and scored the first eight points of the third quarter to go up by 11 at 41-30.



That lead was eight points after the third quarter 49-41, and Pec widened the gap from there.



Cooper Hoffman scored 27 points for Pecatonica. Brody Black added 12 points, Jordan Gassman nine, Jaxon Diedrich eight and Mason Peterson eight.



All-State guard Thomas Hereau led the Hornets with 20 points. For highlights, watch the media player above.