PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Pecatonica is now 2-0 against two premier boys’ basketball programs from the Big Northern Conference. The Indians defeated Winnebago last Saturday night. Tuesday night they defeated Genoa-Kingston 77-68.



The Cogs had come into the game with a record of 3-1. They were knocking down three-point shots, but Pecatonica’s all-around game was a little better on this night.



For highlights watch the media player above.