PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Pecatonica MLK Boys’ Basketball Tournament went on Monday while most other MLK Tournaments in Northern Illinois were shut down by the freezing cold weather. The determination to play on paid off for Pec. The Indians won their own tournament.

They defeated Scales Mound 82-70 Monday night in the championship game. Four Pecatonica plays scored in double figures. Mason Peterson scored 20 points, Jaxon Diedrich 19, Brody Black 17 and Cooper Hoffman 11.

All-State guard Thomas Hereau led Scales Mound with 33 points. This is the second time this season that Pecatonica has defeated Scales Mound. The Indians also won in another game at Pecatonica on December 6, 70-54.

Earlier in the day Pecatonica edged Eastland 64-61 to advance to the championship game, and Scales Mound defeated Rockford Christian 55-49.

For highlights of the Pectonica-Scales Mound game watch the media player. Here are all the scores from Pecatonica’s Tournament Monday:

Pecatonica 64 Eastland 61

Scales Mound 55 Rockford Christian 49

Jefferson 60 Galena 49

Rochelle 63 Belvidere 42

Jefferson 74 Rochelle 66

Galena 71 Belvidere 52

Eastland 75 Rockford Christian 53 (Christian Cummings DNP)

Pecatonica 82 Scales Mound 70 (championship game)