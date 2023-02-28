LANARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Pecatonica’s first ever Sectional Tournament wins in boys’ basketball remains elusive. The Indians again weren’t able to secure it Tuesday night. They lost to Fulton 62-51 at the 1A Eastland Sectional.



Pecatonica trailed the entire game. The Indians struggled with their perimeter shooting from start to finish.



They finish their season with a school record 30 wins and five losses. Fulton improves to 25-9. The Steamers will play in the championship game Friday night against the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between South Beloit and Scales Mound.



