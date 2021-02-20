Pectonica remains unbeaten with 53-32 win over Dakota

PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — In a battle between two Indian mascots, Dakota and Pecatonica met on the hardwood Saturday afternoon. Pecatonica has been off to a strong start to its season and the Indians kept it rolling with a 53-32 win over Dakota.

Hunter Hoffman scored 23 points. Pecatonica improved its record to 6-0 on the season. For highlights click on the media player.

