ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Lutheran Crusaders don’t have much size this season, and it showed Wednesday at the Boylan Thanksgiving Invitational. The Crusaders couldn’t handle Peoria Richwood’s 6-10 center Lathan Sommerville.

Sommerville has committed to Rutgers of the Big Ten Conference. He knocked down his first shot of the game on a step-back jumper. He followed that up shortly with a three-pointer and he added a pair of dunks. It all added up to an 18-3 Richwoods lead early. Lutheran never seriously threatened and Richwoods won the game 75-57.

Sommerville finished with 24 points, most of those coming in the first half when the game got out of reach. Vontez Dent led the Crusaders with 24 points.

For highlights watch the media player above.