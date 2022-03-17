ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–One of the Rockford area’s winningest basketball coaches is out of a job. Boylan girls’ varsity coach Paul Perrone won’t be back with the Lady Titans next season, and not by his choice.

Perrone was told Wednesday that he is not being retained. This news come on the heels of another winning season for Perrone at Boylan. The Lady Titans won 21 games. Perrone also won the 500th game of his career this past season. 298 of those came at Boylan over the last 13 seasons. The others came in his first head coaching job at Harlem.

Perrone also was an assistant coach for the Boys’ basketball team at Boylan for five seasons before becoming the girls coach. He has the most wins of any girls’ basketball coach in Boylan history. He is also a member of the Illinois Basketball Coaches’ Association Hall of Fame.

Off the court Perrone has speent 20 years as the director of the Red Ribbon Program that encourages youngsters to “Say No to Drugs”. He has also helped raise funds for the Poor Clare Nuns of Rockford.

So why is Perrone out at Boylan? Boylan President Amy Ott told me in an email Thursday that she can’t comment because it’s a “human resource issue.” In the email she did thank Perrone for his many years of service to Boylan.

Perrone told me in an interview Thursday evening that he feels like he’s getting a raw deal. I asked him if he was given a reason why he won’t be welcomed back for another season.

“The only reason that I’m aware of is that they want to go in a new direction. Now I’m not sure what that means because our program has been a stellar program. 298 wins and 88 losses, seven regional titles, so I’m not quite sure what direction they want to go in.”

Perrone went on to say, “I think the one reason is somebody’s got a personal grudge against me. I really believe that. You would think a school would be honored to have somebody that’s not only a coach, but goes out in the community to help kids, so I’m really, really baffled.”



To view my entire interview with Perrone click on the following link.

https://www.mystateline.com/sports/high-school-sports/paul-perrone-complete-interview-out-at-boylan/