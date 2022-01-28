Perrone picks up his 500th win with Boylan’s victory over East

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–It wasn’t just another win for the Boylan Lady Titans Friday evening at Boylan’s gymnasium. Their 74-20 victory over Rockford East gave head coach Paul Perrone his 500th career victory.



According to the IHSA website that total makes him the 29th winning girls basketball coach all-time in Illinois history.



Perrone was presented with a commemorative basketball with the number 500 on it. He says it was a special moment because of the girls on his team whom he’s so fond of, and because of where number 500 happened.



“It’s really nice to win it on my home court to get 500. I started playing basketball for Boylan back in 196,6 now that’s a long time ago, and so to win it on the court that I played on is kind of special.:



So what plans did Perrone have for celebrating this milestone tonight?



“Hey the team and I are going over to the Backyard (Grill) to have some wings I guess. The girls got wings, but they let me pick the warmup music tonight, so I was able to pick up some songs from the 1950s, because I don’t understand the words that they play, so I thanked them for giving me that opportunity.”