GENOA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Genoa-Kingston is always a team to contend with in the Big Northern. The Cogs finished second in the conference last year and are looking for even more this season.

The Cogs have put together great seasons in the last few years. But second-year head coach Cameron Davekos knows there is more to be done on the field this year.

“We have been talking ever since the summer that there’s a little target on our back, and just making sure that we can control what we can control,” said Davekos.

Genoa-Kingston graduated a number of all-conference stars from last year’s 10 and 2 squad. So now it’ll be time for seniors like Nolan Perry to step in and take the reins.

“He kind of commanded the offense last year, and then he’s our middle backer on defense. We are looking for big things from him,” said Davekos.

The Cogs may not have the total size they had last year, but they have the speed on the outside that is going to be dangerous. And a lot of that foot traffic will come from senior Ethan Wilnau.

“He’s that switch that can just get flipped on and it’s cool to see just him with the ball in his hands and the vision that he has,” said Davekos. “It’s special.”

And this season, Wilnau is focused on appreciating the time he has left playing the sport with his teammates alongside him.

“I mean I love football so much. I love running the ball, it’s one of the best feelings in the world going into the endzone with your whole team coming at you,” said Wilnau. “It’s just amazing.”

Brody Engel is going to be another one of those fast components on both sides of the ball. Other guys who have been grinding in the offseason are center Colton Hinds, left tackle Justin Russell, and newcomer Evan Thompson.

They have only one starter on the offensive line returning, so the inexperience there is definitely going to be an area for the Cogs to focus on this season.

“Just running through our playbook, making sure that there are no hesitations, just going after it, knowing what they are supposed to do,” said starting quarterback Nolan Perry.

Perry has taken it upon himself to lead this team and especially help the younger guys on his line.

But one of the biggest strengths for GK is their mentality, making sure they are holding each other accountable every day. Because that’s just what winning teams do.

“Just taking advantage of every second, holding each other accountable, getting better every day. I feel like the mentality we had last year is just unmatched,” said Perry.