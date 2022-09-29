BELVIDERE, Illinois (WTVO/WQRF)–Belvidere Co-Op claimed its first regional championship in girls golf Thursday when it claimed the 2A Belvidere Regional at Timber Pointe Golf Club in Boone County.



Sophomoer Emma Pierson led Belvidere by shooting a 79 and finishing in second place individually. Pierson was happy with her round. “It’s especially good because I’ve been kind of in like a slump lately and it’s really cool to do it as a team and not just individually.”



Sycamore finished second as a team with 361 strokes, 11 behind Belvidere Co-Op. Rockford Co-op nailed down third place thanks to Guilford senior Kayla Sayyalinh. She was the medalist shooting a 74. She had a steady round that included only one birdie.



“I was like ‘you know what, I’m okay with a par’ because that’s what I was getting all day, like that was my first and only birdie out there so I was glad to at least get one to finish off the round,” said Sayyalinh.



Belvidere Co-op, Sycamore and Rockford Co-op all advance to the Huntley Sectional next Monday.



In the girls 1A Boylan Regional at Atwood, Boylan ran away with the team championship by 49 strokes over runner-up Winnebago. Byron finished in third place. Those three teams advance to the Kewanee Sectional next Monday.



Sisters Ella and Eva Greenberg of Boylan tied for first place individually Thursday. they each shot a 79.