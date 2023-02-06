BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–A couple weeks ago Belvidere sophomore Emma Pierson set a school record by scoring 40 points in a game. She hasn’t cooled off. She has had a string of 30-point games since then.



Then continued Monday night when she scored 31 points leading Belvidere to a 46-40 non-conference win against Woodstock.



The win was Belvidere’s fourth in a row.



For highlights of Pierson’s night watch the media player above.