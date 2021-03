DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Overtime’s Play of the Week comes from Friday night’s action between Dupage Valley Conference opponents Dekalb and Waubonsie Valley where the Warriors banked home a three-quarter court shot to tie it up at 37-37.

In the end DeKalb was able to pull away and pick up the 81-69 victory, they improve their record to 16-0.