ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The high school basketball season isn’t over just yet in the Rockford area. There are still two more games to be played.

The annual Rising Stars’ All-Star Classic will return next month. Top senior players from around the area will square off in a doubleheader. A team of NIC-10 girls stars will play a team of area stars in the first game. That will be followed by the NIC-10 boys stars playing a team of area stars from surrounding schools.

Both games will once again be played at Rock Valley College on Saturday, April 15. The girls’ game will begin at 5 p.m. and the boys’ game will begin at 7 p.m.

Tuesday morning a panel of media members met to select this year’s teams. Following is a list of those teams. There are ten players on each team. Players and coaches are subject to change based on their availability.

NIC-10 GIRLS STARS

Maggie Schmidt-Boylan

Reniyah Shirley-Freeport

Avery Green-Guilford

Lindsey Knuth-Guilford

Sydney Donaldson-Guilford

Grace Vyborny-Harlem

Nikki Harrison-Harlem

Emma Clark-Hononegah

Breacia Carter-Hononegah

TaMya Sago-Jefferson

COACH: Michael Jamerson-Guilford

AREA GIRLS STARS

Ella Grundstrom-Byron

Ava Kultgen-Byron

Harvest Day-Dixon

Ella Govig-Dixon

Tianna Esser-Lena-Winslow

Sydney Carlson-Lutheran

Sydney Driscoll-River Ridge/Scales Mound

Avery Demo-Rockford Christian

Evyn Carrier-Sycamore

Campbell Schrank-Winnebago

COACH: Eric Yerly-Byron

NIC-10 BOYS STARS

Adrian Agee-Auburn

Brennan Horton Lee-Auburn

Ethan Andre-Belvidere North

Aedan Campos-Boylan

Antonio Lewis-East

Matthew Hoarde-East

Carl Harris-East

Elijah Richmond-Freeport

Mekhi Doby-Guilford

Dane Dailing-Harlem

COACH: Chris Dixon-Guilford

AREA BOYS STARS

Owen Greenfield-Forreston

Josh Bunting-Genoa-Kingston

Blake Broege-Lutheran

Walt Hill Jr.-Lutheran

Korbin Gann-Pecatonica

Kevion Cummings-Rockford Christian

Jacob Duerr-Scales Mound

Leorence Kostka-South Beloit

Alex Rahn-Stillman Valley

Ray Maruchie-Winnebago

COACH: Matt Stucky-South Beloit