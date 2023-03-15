ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The high school basketball season isn’t over just yet in the Rockford area. There are still two more games to be played.
The annual Rising Stars’ All-Star Classic will return next month. Top senior players from around the area will square off in a doubleheader. A team of NIC-10 girls stars will play a team of area stars in the first game. That will be followed by the NIC-10 boys stars playing a team of area stars from surrounding schools.
Both games will once again be played at Rock Valley College on Saturday, April 15. The girls’ game will begin at 5 p.m. and the boys’ game will begin at 7 p.m.
Tuesday morning a panel of media members met to select this year’s teams. Following is a list of those teams. There are ten players on each team. Players and coaches are subject to change based on their availability.
NIC-10 GIRLS STARS
Maggie Schmidt-Boylan
Reniyah Shirley-Freeport
Avery Green-Guilford
Lindsey Knuth-Guilford
Sydney Donaldson-Guilford
Grace Vyborny-Harlem
Nikki Harrison-Harlem
Emma Clark-Hononegah
Breacia Carter-Hononegah
TaMya Sago-Jefferson
COACH: Michael Jamerson-Guilford
AREA GIRLS STARS
Ella Grundstrom-Byron
Ava Kultgen-Byron
Harvest Day-Dixon
Ella Govig-Dixon
Tianna Esser-Lena-Winslow
Sydney Carlson-Lutheran
Sydney Driscoll-River Ridge/Scales Mound
Avery Demo-Rockford Christian
Evyn Carrier-Sycamore
Campbell Schrank-Winnebago
COACH: Eric Yerly-Byron
NIC-10 BOYS STARS
Adrian Agee-Auburn
Brennan Horton Lee-Auburn
Ethan Andre-Belvidere North
Aedan Campos-Boylan
Antonio Lewis-East
Matthew Hoarde-East
Carl Harris-East
Elijah Richmond-Freeport
Mekhi Doby-Guilford
Dane Dailing-Harlem
COACH: Chris Dixon-Guilford
AREA BOYS STARS
Owen Greenfield-Forreston
Josh Bunting-Genoa-Kingston
Blake Broege-Lutheran
Walt Hill Jr.-Lutheran
Korbin Gann-Pecatonica
Kevion Cummings-Rockford Christian
Jacob Duerr-Scales Mound
Leorence Kostka-South Beloit
Alex Rahn-Stillman Valley
Ray Maruchie-Winnebago
COACH: Matt Stucky-South Beloit