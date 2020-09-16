Pritzker says decision not to allow high school football ‘not political’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The ‘Let Us Play’ movement is growing in Illinois. High School football players, coaches and parents are holding rallies trying to convince policitians to allow the high school football season to go on this fall.

But their efforts aren’t likely to sway Governor JB Pritzker. He’s more interested in what medical professionals have to say about the dangers and risks of athletes in contact sports contracting the Coronavirus.

“Look I’m not willing to sacrifice people’s lives or their health, neither the children nor their parents who would be affected also, and so we’re being careful about it, but I am relying upon doctors and researchers to give us the information. This isn’t a political decision. I know that there are people who would like me simply to make a political decision to allow people to endanger themselves…”

When it was pointed out to the governor that other states around Illinois are playing football this fall Prtizker said if thsoe states decide to endanger their children and families then that’s their decision.