Return of IHSA sports getting closer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — High School athletes have more reason to believe they’ll soon be back in action. Governor Pritzker on Friday loosened more restrictions and provided more hope for expanded opportunities for teams to compete once play is allowed.



Once regions reach Phase Four of mitigations high-risk sports will be able to hold conference and regional contests. Basketball, football and wrestling are considered high-risk sports.

Also moderate risk sports will be allowed to hold not only conference and regional competitions but also tournaments and out-of-state competitions. Moderate risk sports include boys swimming and diving, girls and boys volleyball, boys soccer, and girls soccer.

Locally in Northern and Northwestern Illinois we’re are in Region I. Our region is currently on the brink of reaching Phase Four, but at the moment it remains in the slightly more restrictive Tier One category.

The IHSA also says basketball teams will need to get in 12 days of practice before their first games. Also up to 50 spectators will be allowed to attend competitions in Phase Four regions. Up to 25 specatators will be allowed to attend competitions in Tier 1 regions. Host schools may choose to be more restrictive in regards to allowing specatators if they chose.

Dates for the remainder of the school year for all seasons are expected to be released next Wednesday, January 27 following the IHSA’s next scheduled Board of Directors meeting.