ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Covid-19 knocked a lot of events off the local sports calendar the last two years. One was the Rising Stars Classic High School basketball All-Star games. Now they’re coming back.
The games invoving standout seniors from our area will once again be played at Rock Valley College. A doubleheader will be held Saturday, April 16. In the first game a team of NIC-10 girls stars will play a team of area girls stars. Then a team of NIC-10 boys stars will play a team of area boys stars.
Rock Valley College’s basketball coaches Darryl Watkins and Tyler Bredehoeft were the driving forces in getting this event going again.
“It’s just another opportunity to show what the great talent level in this area has,” said Watkins. “Get those kids on the court in one venue, the women’s and the men’s side, and have them play in front of their hometown fans.
“It’ll be nice to see the best seniors in the area all play here at Rock Valley,” said Bredehoeft. “It should be, hopefully a competitive game, and a game full of plenty of local talent.”
The girls game will be played at 5 p.m. The boys game will be played at 7 p.m.
Thursday morning a panel, which included myself, picked the players and coaches for the games. Following is a list of them. (Players and coaches subject to change based on their availability).
NIC-10 GIRLS STARS
Brooklyn Gray-Auburn
Haley Warren-Hononegah
Mya Davidson-Harlem
Carly LaMay-Hononegah
Karley Colson-Jefferson
Crystal Sotelo-Belvidere North
Kiara Brandon-Guilford
Olivia Harter-Boylan
Julie Bailey-Harlem
Zhakyla Evans-Auburn
Alternates: Carlee Fridly-Belvidere North, Myah Udell-Harlem
Head Coach: Jason Brunke-Hononegah
AREA GIRLS STARS
Miyah Brown-Winnebago
Renee Rittmeyer-Winnebago
Mikayla Huffine-Lutheran
Sam Tourtillott-Dixon
Izzie McKinley-Byron
Faith Feuerbach-Sycamore
Ella Shipely-Sycamore
Olivia Dinges-Amboy
Brynn Haas-Stockton
Mary Zettle-Dakota
Alternates: Addison Burkholder-Eastland, Chloe Sweitzer-Eastland
Head Coach: Judy Krause-Winnebago
NIC-10 BOYS STARS
Rob Chaney-Auburn
Owen Hart-Hononegah
Jemere Jefferson-East
Kaleb Dixson-Freeport
Alex Wilson-Harlem
Dominic Commisso-Hononegah
Lathan Lewis-Harlem
Bryson Hodge-Guilford
Joey Appino-Boylan
Latrell Kyles-East
Alternates: Aaron Winters-Belvidere North, Semag Smith-Guilford
Head Coach: Chris Dixon-Guilford
AREA BOYS STARS
Kellen Henze-Eastland
Jacob Gaither-Dixon
Alec Golembiewski-Genoa-Kingston
Garrett Bertrand-Lutheran
Ike Johnson-Rockford Christian
Evan Davidson-Stillman Valley
Carl Firch-Winnebago
Ryan Simmons-Rochelle
Lane Mcvicar-DeKalb
Hunter Hoffman-Pecatonica
Alternates: Bo Seaton-Pecatonica, Max Connell-Byron
Head Coach: Bobby Heisler-Pecatonica