ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Covid-19 knocked a lot of events off the local sports calendar the last two years. One was the Rising Stars Classic High School basketball All-Star games. Now they’re coming back.

The games invoving standout seniors from our area will once again be played at Rock Valley College. A doubleheader will be held Saturday, April 16. In the first game a team of NIC-10 girls stars will play a team of area girls stars. Then a team of NIC-10 boys stars will play a team of area boys stars.

Rock Valley College’s basketball coaches Darryl Watkins and Tyler Bredehoeft were the driving forces in getting this event going again.

“It’s just another opportunity to show what the great talent level in this area has,” said Watkins. “Get those kids on the court in one venue, the women’s and the men’s side, and have them play in front of their hometown fans.

“It’ll be nice to see the best seniors in the area all play here at Rock Valley,” said Bredehoeft. “It should be, hopefully a competitive game, and a game full of plenty of local talent.”

The girls game will be played at 5 p.m. The boys game will be played at 7 p.m.

Thursday morning a panel, which included myself, picked the players and coaches for the games. Following is a list of them. (Players and coaches subject to change based on their availability).

NIC-10 GIRLS STARS

Brooklyn Gray-Auburn

Haley Warren-Hononegah

Mya Davidson-Harlem

Carly LaMay-Hononegah

Karley Colson-Jefferson

Crystal Sotelo-Belvidere North

Kiara Brandon-Guilford

Olivia Harter-Boylan

Julie Bailey-Harlem

Zhakyla Evans-Auburn

Alternates: Carlee Fridly-Belvidere North, Myah Udell-Harlem

Head Coach: Jason Brunke-Hononegah

AREA GIRLS STARS

Miyah Brown-Winnebago

Renee Rittmeyer-Winnebago

Mikayla Huffine-Lutheran

Sam Tourtillott-Dixon

Izzie McKinley-Byron

Faith Feuerbach-Sycamore

Ella Shipely-Sycamore

Olivia Dinges-Amboy

Brynn Haas-Stockton

Mary Zettle-Dakota

Alternates: Addison Burkholder-Eastland, Chloe Sweitzer-Eastland

Head Coach: Judy Krause-Winnebago

NIC-10 BOYS STARS

Rob Chaney-Auburn

Owen Hart-Hononegah

Jemere Jefferson-East

Kaleb Dixson-Freeport

Alex Wilson-Harlem

Dominic Commisso-Hononegah

Lathan Lewis-Harlem

Bryson Hodge-Guilford

Joey Appino-Boylan

Latrell Kyles-East

Alternates: Aaron Winters-Belvidere North, Semag Smith-Guilford

Head Coach: Chris Dixon-Guilford

AREA BOYS STARS

Kellen Henze-Eastland

Jacob Gaither-Dixon

Alec Golembiewski-Genoa-Kingston

Garrett Bertrand-Lutheran

Ike Johnson-Rockford Christian

Evan Davidson-Stillman Valley

Carl Firch-Winnebago

Ryan Simmons-Rochelle

Lane Mcvicar-DeKalb

Hunter Hoffman-Pecatonica

Alternates: Bo Seaton-Pecatonica, Max Connell-Byron

Head Coach: Bobby Heisler-Pecatonica