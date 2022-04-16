ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 the annual high school basketball all-star event the Rising Stars Classic made its return Saturday evening at Rock Valley College.

There is a girls game and a boys game that pits senior stars from the NIC-10 against senior stars from other area schools in both games.

On this night the Area Stars swept the NIC-10. The area girls won 88-68 over the NIC-10 behind the Winnebago duo of Miyah Brown and Renee Rittmeyer. Brown scored 20 points and Rittmeyer, the game’s MVP scored 25 points. The area stars were coach by Winnebago’s now retired head coach Judy Krause.

The Area Boys team won a tight one over the NIC-10 boys 105-99. DeKalb’s Lane McVicar led the area stars, and he was named the MVP.

