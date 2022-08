PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Du-Pec Rivermen are the defending NUIC champions. They have been riding a huge wave of success the last three seasons. Friday night hosted West Carroll Thunder.

It was senior night in Pecatonia, and the seniors delivered. There was no slowing down the Rivermen after they got started. AJ Mulcahy had a great night rushing for 235 yards and five touchddowns. He helped lead DuPec to win 53-6.

For highlights watch the media player above.