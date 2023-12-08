SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Ross Robertson scored 30 points, grabbed six rebounds and had five blocked shots Friday night for South Beloit. The SoBos needed all of that to get by Harvest Christian of Elgin 51-49 in Overtime. This was a Northeastern Athletic Conference game between two contenders for the championship.



For highlights of this game, watch the media player above.