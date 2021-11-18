Rochelle girls edge Eastland in season opener at Forreston

High School Sports

FORRESTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The girls Forreston Thanksgiving Basketball Tournament is underway. The Rochelle Hubs made the most of their debut game Thursday evening. They edged always strong Eastland 56-53.

