FORRESTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The girls Forreston Thanksgiving Basketball Tournament is underway. The Rochelle Hubs made the most of their debut game Thursday evening. They edged always strong Eastland 56-53.
For highlights click on the media player.
Rochelle girls edge Eastland in season opener at Forreston
FORRESTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The girls Forreston Thanksgiving Basketball Tournament is underway. The Rochelle Hubs made the most of their debut game Thursday evening. They edged always strong Eastland 56-53.