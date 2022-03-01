PEORIA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Rochelle’s magnificent basketball season ended Tuesday night when the Hubs ran into a strong Metamora team. The Hubs lost to the Redbirds 70-42 at the 3A Bradley University Sectional.



The Hubs finish the season with a record of 22-11, one of the best seasons in recent Rochelle history. For highlights click on the media player.