ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — This is a day that has been marked on the calendars of local high school athletes for a long time. This was national signing day, and we had a bunch of athletes who signed letters of intent with colleges.

At Durand, volleyball standout Rhiannan Robertson signed with Division One North Dakota State. Robertson helped Durand win 30 matches this past season. She is the school’s all-time leader in kills with well over 1,000. She was also the NUIC North’s MVP.

Another outstanding volleyball player, Rockford Christian’s Sydney Stanfield signed with Division I Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut. Stanfield led the Royal Lions to 29 wins this fall and a second place finish in the Big Northern Conference and to a regional championship in Class 2A.

In Freeport, the excitement was doubled. The Diduch twins signed with two different schools in two different sports. Autumn signed to play soccer at Illinois State. She is Freeport’s all-time goal-scorer despite still having her senior season in front of her.

Cadence Diduch signed to wrestle for the Iowa Hawkeyes’ women’s team. Cadence was the first girl wrestler to win a NIC-10 championship competing against the boys. She has won multiple IHSA Girls’ State Championships, and she is a three-time freestyle national champion.

At Boylan, three Lady Titans made their college choices official. Softball player Sydney Dannenberg, a shortstop, signed with Rock Valley College. She led the NIC-10 with a .647 batting average last season.

Basketball player Lily Esparza signed to play D-1 ball with the University of Denver. Esparza was the NIC-10’s MVP last season, and she earned All-State honors.

Boylan golfer Eva Greenberg signed with the University of South Dakota. Greenberg was the NIC-10 champion and the regional and sectional champion this past season. South Dakota is where her older sister Ella golfs.

At Belvidere, distance runner Nina Fiore signed with Eastern Illinois University to run track and cross country. Fiore recently finished 38th at the state cross country meet in class 2A. She ran the second fastest time ever at state by a Belvidere runner.

At Orangeville, basketball standout Whitney Sullivan signed with Division 1 Tulsa in Oklahoma. Sullivan earned All-State honors last season while averaging 14 points and 11 rebounds a game. She helped the Broncos win 28 games last season.

