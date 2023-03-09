ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)-Several Rockford area basketball players have been recognized by the Associated Press for their outstanding seasons by receiving All-State honors.



Leading the way is Rockford Lutheran senior guard Walt Hill Jr. He was named to the All-State Second Team. Hill averaged 22.7 points, five assists and more than two steals per game for a Crusaders team that went undefeated in the Big Northern Conference and won a Sectional Championship.



Also in Class 2A, Rockford Christian sophomore guard Christian Cummings was named Honorable Mention All-State. Cummings averaged 21 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 4.1 steals per game for a Royal Lions team that finished the season with a 29-3 record.



In Class 1A, South Beloit sophomore center Ross Robertson received All-State Honorable Mention from the AP. Robertson averaged 22.6 points, 14.2 rebounds and three blocked shots per game while leading the SoBos to 27 wins and a Regional Championship.



Pecatonica senior Korbin Gann also received All-State Honorable Mention for Class 1A. Gann averaged 12.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 blocked shots and 1.2 steals for a Pecatonica team that won a school record 30 games and a Regional Championship.



Fulton junior Baylen Damhoff and Scales Mound junior Thomas Hereau were named to the 1A All-State Second team. Damhoff averaged 20.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game for a Fulton team that won 26 games and a Regional Championship. Hereau averaged 16.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2 steals per game for a Hornets’ team that will play for the 1A State Championship Saturday.



No Rockford area players in Class 3A or 4A received enough votes for All-State honors from the AP.