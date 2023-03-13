ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Several Rockford area basketball players have been named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) All-State Teams for the just completed 2022-23 season. Following is a list of those players. Congratulations gentlemen!

IBCA BOYS ALL-STATE PICKS (2022-23)

CLASS 1A

Thomas Hereau-Scales Mound Junior-First Team

Baylen Damhoff-Fulton Junior-First Team

Ross Robertson-South Beloit Sophomore-Second Team

Korbin Gann-Pecatonica Senior-Third Team

Charlie Weigel-Scales Mound Senior-Third Team

Ethan Price-Fulton Senior-Third Team

Cooper Hoffman-Pecatonica Sophomore-Special Mention

CLASS 2A

Walt Hill Jr.-Rockford Lutheran Senior-First Team

Ray Maurchie-Winnebago Senior-Second Team

Christian Cummings-Rockford Christian Sophomore-Second team

Vontez Dent-Rockford Lutheran Junior-Third Team

CLASS 3A

No local players selected.

CLASS 4A

Adrian Agee-Auburn Senior-Special Mention

Mekhi Doby-Guilford Senior-Special Mention