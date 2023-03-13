ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Several Rockford area basketball players have been named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) All-State Teams for the just completed 2022-23 season. Following is a list of those players. Congratulations gentlemen!
IBCA BOYS ALL-STATE PICKS (2022-23)
CLASS 1A
Thomas Hereau-Scales Mound Junior-First Team
Baylen Damhoff-Fulton Junior-First Team
Ross Robertson-South Beloit Sophomore-Second Team
Korbin Gann-Pecatonica Senior-Third Team
Charlie Weigel-Scales Mound Senior-Third Team
Ethan Price-Fulton Senior-Third Team
Cooper Hoffman-Pecatonica Sophomore-Special Mention
CLASS 2A
Walt Hill Jr.-Rockford Lutheran Senior-First Team
Ray Maurchie-Winnebago Senior-Second Team
Christian Cummings-Rockford Christian Sophomore-Second team
Vontez Dent-Rockford Lutheran Junior-Third Team
CLASS 3A
No local players selected.
CLASS 4A
Adrian Agee-Auburn Senior-Special Mention
Mekhi Doby-Guilford Senior-Special Mention