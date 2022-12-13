ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area from Tuesday evening from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. ‘Overtime’ returns Friday, January 6 at 11 p.m. on Fox 39.
NIC-10 GIRLS
Jefferson 55 Auburn 48
Hononegah 56 Belvidere 19
Guilford 56 Belvidere North 24
Boylan 53 Freeport 16
Harlem 60 East 24
OTHER GIRLS GAMES
Dixon 43 Knoxville 25
Genoa-Kingston 48 Woodstock 35
North Boone 53 South Beloit 38
Rockford Christian 49 Aquin 29
Pecatonica 47 Polo 36
Eastland 60 West Carroll 26
Sycamore 55 Morris 13
Orangeville 47 Oregon 19
Warren 42 Pearl City 35
BOYS BASKETBALL
Winnebago 33 Byron 29
Dixon 57 Plano 38
Rock Falls 59 Stillman Valley 43
Galena 47 Pearl City 35
Pecatonica 80 Newman 63
Warren 63 Juda 18
Lena-Winslow 56 Durand 31
Eastland 44 Erie/P-Town 43
