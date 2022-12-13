ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area from Tuesday evening from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. ‘Overtime’ returns Friday, January 6 at 11 p.m. on Fox 39.



NIC-10 GIRLS

Jefferson 55 Auburn 48

Hononegah 56 Belvidere 19

Guilford 56 Belvidere North 24

Boylan 53 Freeport 16

Harlem 60 East 24



OTHER GIRLS GAMES

Dixon 43 Knoxville 25

Genoa-Kingston 48 Woodstock 35

North Boone 53 South Beloit 38

Rockford Christian 49 Aquin 29

Pecatonica 47 Polo 36

Eastland 60 West Carroll 26

Sycamore 55 Morris 13

Orangeville 47 Oregon 19

Warren 42 Pearl City 35



BOYS BASKETBALL

Winnebago 33 Byron 29

Dixon 57 Plano 38

Rock Falls 59 Stillman Valley 43

Galena 47 Pearl City 35

Pecatonica 80 Newman 63

Warren 63 Juda 18

Lena-Winslow 56 Durand 31

Eastland 44 Erie/P-Town 43