ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school basketball scores from Friday, December 16 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. ‘Overtime’ returns to Fox 39 Friday, January 6 at 11 p.m. with highlights, interviews and feature stories on area teams and players.
NIC-10 BOYS
Auburn 66 Harlem 51
Guilford 74 Boylan 67
Belvidere 61 Jefferson 51
East 76 Freeport 42
(Hononegah and Belvidere North were off)
NIC-10 BOYS STANDINGS HEADING INTO THE HOLIDAYS
Auburn 5-1
Guilford 5-1
Boylan 5-1
Harlem 4-2
East 3-3
Belvidere North 3-3
Freeport 2-4
Hononegah 1-5
Belvidere 1-5
Jefferson 0-6
OTHER BOYS SCORES
Rockford Christian 82 North Boone 42 (Royal Lions 11-0)
Morris 78 Rochelle 69
South Beloit 47 East Dubuque 28
Ottawa 42 Sycamore 41
DeKalb 54
Waubonsie Valley 45
NIC-10 GIRLS
Guilford 54 Boylan 45
Freeport 68 East 53
Jefferson 43 Belvidere 35
Hononegah 58 Sterling 23
OTHER GIRLS SCORES
Sycamore 43 Winnebago 28
Orangeville 47 Juda 18
Naperville Central 58 Rock Falls 56
Warren 50 South Beloit 28
