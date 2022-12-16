ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school basketball scores from Friday, December 16 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. ‘Overtime’ returns to Fox 39 Friday, January 6 at 11 p.m. with highlights, interviews and feature stories on area teams and players.



NIC-10 BOYS

Auburn 66 Harlem 51

Guilford 74 Boylan 67

Belvidere 61 Jefferson 51

East 76 Freeport 42

(Hononegah and Belvidere North were off)



NIC-10 BOYS STANDINGS HEADING INTO THE HOLIDAYS

Auburn 5-1

Guilford 5-1

Boylan 5-1

Harlem 4-2

East 3-3

Belvidere North 3-3

Freeport 2-4

Hononegah 1-5

Belvidere 1-5

Jefferson 0-6



OTHER BOYS SCORES

Rockford Christian 82 North Boone 42 (Royal Lions 11-0)

Morris 78 Rochelle 69

South Beloit 47 East Dubuque 28

Ottawa 42 Sycamore 41

DeKalb 54

Waubonsie Valley 45



NIC-10 GIRLS

Guilford 54 Boylan 45

Freeport 68 East 53

Jefferson 43 Belvidere 35

Hononegah 58 Sterling 23



OTHER GIRLS SCORES

Sycamore 43 Winnebago 28

Orangeville 47 Juda 18

Naperville Central 58 Rock Falls 56

Warren 50 South Beloit 28