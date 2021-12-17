Rockford area basketball scores for Friday, December 17

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the boys and girls high school basketball results from Friday night from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg.
NIC-10 BOYS
Auburn 47 Boylan 43 (Knights now 6-0 in the conference, Boylan suffers its first loss)
East 68 Hononegah 61
Guilford 84 Jefferson 55 (Vikings fourth straight win)
Freeport 58 Harlem 52
UPDATED NIC-10 STANDINGS
Auburn 6-0
Boylan 4-1
Guilford 4-1
East 4-2
Hononegah 3-3
Belvidere North 2-2
Harlem 2-4
Freeport 2-4
Belvidere 0-4
Jefferson 0-6
AREA BOYS
Dixon 47 Rock Falls 43
Somonauk 50 Amboy 22
DeKalb 45 Waubonsie Valley 41
Sycamore 46 Ottawa 44
Rochelle 68 Morris 63
Pecatonica 66 Sterling Newman 63
Lean-Winslow 57 Polo 23
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Guilford 73 Jefferson 56
Round Lake 42 Belvidere 11
DeKalb 52 Grayslake North 34
