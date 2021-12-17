Rockford area basketball scores for Friday, December 17

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the boys and girls high school basketball results from Friday night from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg.



NIC-10 BOYS

Auburn 47 Boylan 43 (Knights now 6-0 in the conference, Boylan suffers its first loss)

East 68 Hononegah 61

Guilford 84 Jefferson 55 (Vikings fourth straight win)

Freeport 58 Harlem 52



UPDATED NIC-10 STANDINGS

Auburn 6-0

Boylan 4-1

Guilford 4-1

East 4-2

Hononegah 3-3

Belvidere North 2-2

Harlem 2-4

Freeport 2-4

Belvidere 0-4

Jefferson 0-6



AREA BOYS

Dixon 47 Rock Falls 43

Somonauk 50 Amboy 22

DeKalb 45 Waubonsie Valley 41

Sycamore 46 Ottawa 44

Rochelle 68 Morris 63

Pecatonica 66 Sterling Newman 63

Lean-Winslow 57 Polo 23



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Guilford 73 Jefferson 56

Round Lake 42 Belvidere 11

DeKalb 52 Grayslake North 34