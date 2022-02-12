ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys basketball scores of local interest for Friday, February 11 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. For the latest on high school basketball in the Rockford area tune in to “Overtime” Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39/rebroadcast Sundays a 9 a.m. on Fox 39.



For highlights now go to our website mystateline.com



NIC-10 BOYS SCORES

Boylan 64 Auburn 50 (Titans hand the Knights their first conference loss…Appino 23 points…Mike Jones DNP-

due to injury)

Hononegah 62 East 61

Guilford 68 Jefferson 50

Harlem 70 Freeport 69

Belvidere North 41 Belvidere 28



UPDATES NIC-10 STANDINGS

Auburn 15-1

Guilford 12-4

East 11-5

Boylan 11-5

Hononegah 10-6

Belvidere North 8-8

Harlem 7-9

Freeport 5-11

Jefferson 1-15

Belvidere 0-16



BIG NORTHERN BOYS SCORES

Winnebago 67 Stillman Valley 41

Rockford Christian 77 Rock Falls 56

Dixon 71 Oregon 16



NUIC SCORES

Scales mound 58 Stockton 37

Fulton 75 Forreston 37 (Fulton ties school record with its 26th win)

Pecatonica 76 Durand 37 (Pecatonica 22-7, 9-1)

Orangeville 58 River Ridge 49

Galena 88 West Carroll 16

Lena-Winslow 49 Pearl City 19

East Dubuque 57 Warren 40

Aquin 71 Dakota 55



OTHER SCORES

Dekalb 60 Naperville C. 46

Kaneland 56 Sycamore 49

Indian Creek 67 LaMoille 50

South Beloit 73 Schaumburg Christian 18 (Knepper 28 points, 19 rebounds)