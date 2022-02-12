ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys basketball scores of local interest for Friday, February 11 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. For the latest on high school basketball in the Rockford area tune in to “Overtime” Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39/rebroadcast Sundays a 9 a.m. on Fox 39.
NIC-10 BOYS SCORES
Boylan 64 Auburn 50 (Titans hand the Knights their first conference loss…Appino 23 points…Mike Jones DNP-
due to injury)
Hononegah 62 East 61
Guilford 68 Jefferson 50
Harlem 70 Freeport 69
Belvidere North 41 Belvidere 28
UPDATES NIC-10 STANDINGS
Auburn 15-1
Guilford 12-4
East 11-5
Boylan 11-5
Hononegah 10-6
Belvidere North 8-8
Harlem 7-9
Freeport 5-11
Jefferson 1-15
Belvidere 0-16
BIG NORTHERN BOYS SCORES
Winnebago 67 Stillman Valley 41
Rockford Christian 77 Rock Falls 56
Dixon 71 Oregon 16
NUIC SCORES
Scales mound 58 Stockton 37
Fulton 75 Forreston 37 (Fulton ties school record with its 26th win)
Pecatonica 76 Durand 37 (Pecatonica 22-7, 9-1)
Orangeville 58 River Ridge 49
Galena 88 West Carroll 16
Lena-Winslow 49 Pearl City 19
East Dubuque 57 Warren 40
Aquin 71 Dakota 55
OTHER SCORES
Dekalb 60 Naperville C. 46
Kaneland 56 Sycamore 49
Indian Creek 67 LaMoille 50
South Beloit 73 Schaumburg Christian 18 (Knepper 28 points, 19 rebounds)
