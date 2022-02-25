ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Friday ,February 25 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. Watch “Overtime” Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39/rebroadcast Sunday’s at 9 a.m. on Fox 39.



4A Jefferson Regional

Auburn 57 Hononegah 56



4A Algonquin Jacobs Regional

Rockford East 49 Huntley 39



4A Hampshire Regional

DeKalb 74 St. Charles North 57



3A Boylan Regional

Boylan 70 Freeport 58 (Appino 28 points, Ford 24 points)



3A Rochelle Regional

Rochelle 84 Sterling 70



3A Sycamore Regional

Burlington Central 66 kaneland 39



2A Woodstock Marian Regional

Rockford Lutheran 85 Marengo 55



2A Oregon Regional

Eureka 38 Stillman Valley 24



2A Aurora Christian Regional

Rockford Christian 65 Wheaton Academy 63



1A Alden-Hebron Regional

South Beloit 49 Hinkley Big Rock 37 (Robertson 20 points)



1A Indian Creek Regional

Pecatonica 54 Somonauk 47



1A Eastland Regional

Newman 55 Aquin 44



1A Scales Mound Regional

Scales Mound 47 East Dubuque 39 OT