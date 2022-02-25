ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Friday ,February 25 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. Watch “Overtime” Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39/rebroadcast Sunday’s at 9 a.m. on Fox 39.
4A Jefferson Regional
Auburn 57 Hononegah 56
4A Algonquin Jacobs Regional
Rockford East 49 Huntley 39
4A Hampshire Regional
DeKalb 74 St. Charles North 57
3A Boylan Regional
Boylan 70 Freeport 58 (Appino 28 points, Ford 24 points)
3A Rochelle Regional
Rochelle 84 Sterling 70
3A Sycamore Regional
Burlington Central 66 kaneland 39
2A Woodstock Marian Regional
Rockford Lutheran 85 Marengo 55
2A Oregon Regional
Eureka 38 Stillman Valley 24
2A Aurora Christian Regional
Rockford Christian 65 Wheaton Academy 63
1A Alden-Hebron Regional
South Beloit 49 Hinkley Big Rock 37 (Robertson 20 points)
1A Indian Creek Regional
Pecatonica 54 Somonauk 47
1A Eastland Regional
Newman 55 Aquin 44
1A Scales Mound Regional
Scales Mound 47 East Dubuque 39 OT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Friday ,February 25 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. Watch “Overtime” Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39/rebroadcast Sunday’s at 9 a.m. on Fox 39.