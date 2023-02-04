ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball results involving Rockford area teams from Friday night, February 3 as compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber.
NIC-10 BOYS
Belvidere 65 Auburn 55
Boylan 73 Hononegah 44
Harlem 68 Freeport 55
(Guilford, East, Jefferson and Belvidere North were off)
NIC-10 STANDINGS
Guilford 12-2
Auburn 11-3
Boylan 11-3
East 10-4
Harlem 7-7
Freeport 5-9
Belvidere 4-9
Belvidere North 3-10
Hononegah 3-11
Jefferson 3-10
BIG NORTHERN BOYS
Rockford Christian 70 Byron 63 (Royal Lions 5-0 in BNC)
Rockford Lutheran 91 Rock Falls 67 (Crusaders 5-0 in BNC)
Winnebago 48 North Boone 37 (Bago 4-2 in BNC)
Stillman Valley 79 Oregon 68
Dixon 60 Genoa-Kingston 56
OTHER BOYS SCORES
South Beloit 65 Christian Liberty 33 (Robertson 23 points, 13 rebounds, 4 blocks)
Waubonsie Valley 44 DeKalb 34
Ottawa 70 Rochelle 54
Sycamore 59 Morris 33
NIC-10 GIRLS
Hononegah 47 Boylan 41 (Indians clinch outright NIC-10 championship)
Belvidere 58 Auburn 49
Belvidere North 64 Jefferson 56
Guilford 106 East 18
Harlem 50 Freeport 43
NUIC GIRLS
Aquin 39 Durand 25
Pecatonica 46 Lena-Winslow 37
Polo 67 AFC 49
Eastland 53 Foreston 31
East Dubuque 52 Stockton 39
Galena 60 Warren 20
OTHER GIRLS SCORES
Westminster Christian 37 South Beloit 32
