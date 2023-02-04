ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball results involving Rockford area teams from Friday night, February 3 as compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber.



NIC-10 BOYS

Belvidere 65 Auburn 55

Boylan 73 Hononegah 44

Harlem 68 Freeport 55

(Guilford, East, Jefferson and Belvidere North were off)



NIC-10 STANDINGS

Guilford 12-2

Auburn 11-3

Boylan 11-3

East 10-4

Harlem 7-7

Freeport 5-9

Belvidere 4-9

Belvidere North 3-10

Hononegah 3-11

Jefferson 3-10



BIG NORTHERN BOYS

Rockford Christian 70 Byron 63 (Royal Lions 5-0 in BNC)

Rockford Lutheran 91 Rock Falls 67 (Crusaders 5-0 in BNC)

Winnebago 48 North Boone 37 (Bago 4-2 in BNC)

Stillman Valley 79 Oregon 68

Dixon 60 Genoa-Kingston 56



OTHER BOYS SCORES

South Beloit 65 Christian Liberty 33 (Robertson 23 points, 13 rebounds, 4 blocks)

Waubonsie Valley 44 DeKalb 34

Ottawa 70 Rochelle 54

Sycamore 59 Morris 33



NIC-10 GIRLS

Hononegah 47 Boylan 41 (Indians clinch outright NIC-10 championship)

Belvidere 58 Auburn 49

Belvidere North 64 Jefferson 56

Guilford 106 East 18

Harlem 50 Freeport 43



NUIC GIRLS

Aquin 39 Durand 25

Pecatonica 46 Lena-Winslow 37

Polo 67 AFC 49

Eastland 53 Foreston 31

East Dubuque 52 Stockton 39

Galena 60 Warren 20



OTHER GIRLS SCORES

Westminster Christian 37 South Beloit 32



