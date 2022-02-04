Rockford area basketball scores for Friday, February 4

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from Friday night along with the updated NIC-10 boys standings from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. (Watch “Overtime” live at 11 p.m. Friday nights on Fox 39/rebroadcast Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. on Fox 39).
NIC-10 BOYS SCORES
Auburn 72 Freeport 51
Belvidere North 52 Boylan 50
Harlem 53 Jefferson 50
East 53 Belvidere 37
Guilford 79 Hononegah 67
UPDATED NIC-10 STANDINGS
Auburn (14-0, 21-4)
Guilford (11-3, 16-10)
East (11-3, 20-7)
Boylan (9-4, 16-8)
Hononegah (8-6, 13-9)
Belv. North (6-8, 14-13)
Harlem (5-9, 8-18)
Freeport (4-9, 8-13)
Jefferson (1-13, 4-22)
Belvidere (0-14, 3-20)
BIG NORTHERN BOYS SCORES
Rockford Lutheran 71 Winnebago 68 (Hill 28 for Lutheran, Maruchie 29 for Bago)
Rockford Christian 71 Dixon 62
Stillman Valley 58 Rock Falls 50
North Boone 66 Oregon 51
OTHER BOYS SCORES
Morris 42 Sycamore 29
Ottawa 66 Rochelle 60
Scales Mound 53 East Dubuque 40
NIC-10 GIRLS SCORES
Hononegah 55 Guilford 54 (LaMay halfcourt shot at the buzzer)
Belvidere 50 East 36
Boylan 41 Belvidere North 40
Auburn 75 Freeport 16
OTHER GIRLS SCORES
Stockton 40 East Dubuque 32
Orangeville 39 Lena-Winslow 34
Marengo 55 Harvard 19
Eastland 46 Forreston 38
Galena 61 Warren 11