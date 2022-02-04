Rockford area basketball scores for Friday, February 4

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from Friday night along with the updated NIC-10 boys standings from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. (Watch “Overtime” live at 11 p.m. Friday nights on Fox 39/rebroadcast Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. on Fox 39).

NIC-10 BOYS SCORES

Auburn 72 Freeport 51

Belvidere North 52 Boylan 50

Harlem 53 Jefferson 50

East 53 Belvidere 37

Guilford 79 Hononegah 67

UPDATED NIC-10 STANDINGS

Auburn (14-0, 21-4)

Guilford (11-3, 16-10)

East (11-3, 20-7)

Boylan (9-4, 16-8)

Hononegah (8-6, 13-9)

Belv. North (6-8, 14-13)

Harlem (5-9, 8-18)

Freeport (4-9, 8-13)

Jefferson (1-13, 4-22)

Belvidere (0-14, 3-20)

BIG NORTHERN BOYS SCORES

Rockford Lutheran 71 Winnebago 68 (Hill 28 for Lutheran, Maruchie 29 for Bago)

Rockford Christian 71 Dixon 62

Stillman Valley 58 Rock Falls 50

North Boone 66 Oregon 51

OTHER BOYS SCORES

Morris 42 Sycamore 29

Ottawa 66 Rochelle 60

Scales Mound 53 East Dubuque 40

NIC-10 GIRLS SCORES

Hononegah 55 Guilford 54 (LaMay halfcourt shot at the buzzer)

Belvidere 50 East 36

Boylan 41 Belvidere North 40

Auburn 75 Freeport 16

OTHER GIRLS SCORES

Stockton 40 East Dubuque 32

Orangeville 39 Lena-Winslow 34

Marengo 55 Harvard 19

Eastland 46 Forreston 38

Galena 61 Warren 11