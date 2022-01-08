Rockford area basketball scores for Friday, January 7

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Friday, January 7 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. Watch “Overtime” live at 11 p.m. Friday nights on Fox 39. Each show is rebroadcast Sunday at 9 a.m. on Fox 39.



NIC-10 BOYS SCORES

Harlem 57 Belvidere North 50

Guilford 58 Boylan 50

Hononegah 76 Belvidere 37

Freeport at East postponed



NIC-10 BOYS STANDINGS (Through Friday)

Auburn (7-0, 13-3)

Guilford (7-1, 10-6)

Boylan (5-2, 11-4)

East (5-2, 11-4)

Hononegah (4-4, 9-5)

Harlem (3-5, 6-11)

Belvidere North (2-4, 8-9)

Jefferson (1-6, 4-12)

Belvidere (0-5, 2-11)



BIG NORTHERN BOYS SCORES

Rockford Lutheran 71 Oregon 24 (Crusaders’ 26th consecutive BNC win)

Byron 54 North Boone 39

Rockford Christian 78 Stillman Valley 54

Winnebago 46 Dixon 40



AREA BOYS SCORES

Rochelle 62 DeKalb 53

Kaneland 46 Sycamore 28



NIC-10 GIRLS SCORES

Boylan 60 Guilford 46 (Schmidt 24 points, Esparza 18 points, Lady Titans now 11-3, 6-1)

East 55 Freeport 35

Belvidere North at Harlem postponed



AREA GIRLS SCORES

AFC 43 Fulton 27

Pecatonica 34 Durand 23

Orangeville 38 Aquin 33

Polo 44 Forreston 24

