ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the high school boys and girls basketball scores for the Rockford area for Friday from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. Catch ‘Overtime’, our half-hour weekly look at high school basketball, Friday nights live at 11 p.m. no Fox 39 (rebroadcast Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. on Fox 39).
BIG NORTHERN GIRLS TOURNAMENT
Rockford Christian 34 Mendota 29
Genoa-Kingston 46 Oregon 24
Rockford Lutheran 56 North Boone 17
NUIC GIRLS
Lena-Winslow 39 Pecatonica 23
Aquin 64 Newman 16
Amboy 75 Forreston 32
East Dubuque 59 West Carroll 41
AREA GIRLS
DeKalb 57 Waubonsie Valley 55
Sycamore 61 Kaneland 43
BIG NORTHERN BOYS TOURNAMENT
Rock Falls 57 North Boone 44
Dixon 53 Oregon 11
Winnebago 66 Mendota 24
AREA BOYS
Galena 57 Lena-Winslow 56
Indian Creek 63 Newark 47
DeKalb 81 Waubonsie Valley 69
Kaneland 46 Sycamore 41
Rockford area basketball scores for Friday, March 5
