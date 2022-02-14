ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Monday, February 14 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. Watch “Overtime” Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39/rebroadcast Sundays at 9 a.m. on Fox 39.
REGULAR SEASON BOYS SCORES
Rockford Lutheran 74 South Beloit 38
Auburn 72 Belvidere 35
Pecatonica 62 Aquin 55
Scales Mound 86 River Ridge 45
Dakota 62 Durand 60
Warren 61 Pearl City 34
Fulton 88 Milledgeville 57 (Fulton clinches NUIC South)
Stockton 73 West Carroll 17
GIRLS 4A HARLEM REGIONAL
Hononegah 68 Harlem 52 (Warren 24 points, LaMay 20 points)
Auburn 68 DeKalb 49 (Gray 25 points)
GIRLS 4A JEFFERSON REGIONAL
Huntley 49 Jefferson 20
Guilford 58 Hampshire 45
GIRLS 3A BOYLAN REGIONAL
Burlington Central 62 Belvidere 17
Boylan 53 Freeport 28
GIRLS 3A ROCHELLE REGIONAL
Sycamore 66 Rochelle 31 (Feuerbach 29 points)
GIRLS 2A OREGON REGIONAL
Winnebago 78 Oreogn 21
Rock Falls 47 Alleman 32
GIRLS 2A WOODSTOCK MARIAN REGIONAL
Rosary 55 Marengo 54
Johnsburg 45 Genoa-Kingston 37
GIRLS 1A EASTLAND REGIONAL
Galena 57 Fulton 18
