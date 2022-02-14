ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Monday, February 14 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. Watch “Overtime” Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39/rebroadcast Sundays at 9 a.m. on Fox 39.



REGULAR SEASON BOYS SCORES

Rockford Lutheran 74 South Beloit 38

Auburn 72 Belvidere 35

Pecatonica 62 Aquin 55

Scales Mound 86 River Ridge 45

Dakota 62 Durand 60

Warren 61 Pearl City 34

Fulton 88 Milledgeville 57 (Fulton clinches NUIC South)

Stockton 73 West Carroll 17



GIRLS 4A HARLEM REGIONAL

Hononegah 68 Harlem 52 (Warren 24 points, LaMay 20 points)

Auburn 68 DeKalb 49 (Gray 25 points)



GIRLS 4A JEFFERSON REGIONAL

Huntley 49 Jefferson 20

Guilford 58 Hampshire 45



GIRLS 3A BOYLAN REGIONAL

Burlington Central 62 Belvidere 17

Boylan 53 Freeport 28



GIRLS 3A ROCHELLE REGIONAL

Sycamore 66 Rochelle 31 (Feuerbach 29 points)



GIRLS 2A OREGON REGIONAL

Winnebago 78 Oreogn 21

Rock Falls 47 Alleman 32



GIRLS 2A WOODSTOCK MARIAN REGIONAL

Rosary 55 Marengo 54

Johnsburg 45 Genoa-Kingston 37



GIRLS 1A EASTLAND REGIONAL

Galena 57 Fulton 18

