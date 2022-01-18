Rockford area basketball scores for Monday, January 17

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)-Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores involving Rockford area teams for Monday, January 17 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. (Watchin “Overtime” Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39/rebroadcast Sundays at 9 a.m. on Fox 39).
JEFFERSON MLK (BOYS)
Byron 50 Jefferson 43
Normal 69 Guilford 39
TF South 78 Jefferson 49
TF South 67 Guilford 60 OT
Batavia 53 Harlem 46
Rockford Lutheran 78 Harlem 66 (Vontez Dent 27 points)
Chicago Bogan 67 Boylan 60
PECATONICA MLK (Boys)
Durand 61 Polo 44
East Dubuque 51 Galena 43
Pecatonica 68 Chicago Intrinsic 53
Eastland 55 Galena 32 (Henze 25 points, 15 rebounds)
Scales Mound 58 East Dubuque 27 (Championship Game)
SOUTH BELOIT MLK (Boys)
Forresotn 52 Alden-Hebron 25
South Beloit 44 Harvard 18
Stillman Valley 54 AFC 25
Harvest Christian 56 Forreston 37
North Boone 39 Harvard 34
North Boone 71 Harvest Christian 62
Alden-Hebron 59 AFC 58
South Beloit 52 Stillman Valley 37
OTHER BOYS GAMES (Boys)
DeKalb 50 Wheaton North 40
Fulton 69 Milledgeville 35
Belvidere 62 Woodstock 56
Sycamore 41 Byron 34
St. Francis 56 Rockford East 51
Warrenville South 66 Rockford East 63
GIRLS SCORES
Byron 44 Galena 35 (Byron MLK Championship game)
Galena 57 Forreston 24
Byron 56 Spring Valley Hall 24
Harlem 61 Peru St. Bede 34
Rosary 56 Harlem 52
Spring Valley Hall 38 Forreston 28
Stillman Valley 51 Polo 41
DeKalb 64 Normal West 54
Dekalb 59 Minonka Community 41
Hiawatha 20 DePue 17
Sycamore 56 Hampshire 24 (Sycamore 18-0) Batavia MLK
Jefferson 53 Woodstock 25 (Karley Colsen scores her 1,000 point)
Freeport 38 Belvidere 31