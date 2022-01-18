Rockford area basketball scores for Monday, January 17

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)-Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores involving Rockford area teams for Monday, January 17 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. (Watchin “Overtime” Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39/rebroadcast Sundays at 9 a.m. on Fox 39).

JEFFERSON MLK (BOYS)

Byron 50 Jefferson 43

Normal 69 Guilford 39

TF South 78 Jefferson 49

TF South 67 Guilford 60 OT

Batavia 53 Harlem 46

Rockford Lutheran 78 Harlem 66 (Vontez Dent 27 points)

Chicago Bogan 67 Boylan 60

PECATONICA MLK (Boys)

Durand 61 Polo 44

East Dubuque 51 Galena 43

Pecatonica 68 Chicago Intrinsic 53

Eastland 55 Galena 32 (Henze 25 points, 15 rebounds)

Scales Mound 58 East Dubuque 27 (Championship Game)

SOUTH BELOIT MLK (Boys)

Forresotn 52 Alden-Hebron 25

South Beloit 44 Harvard 18

Stillman Valley 54 AFC 25

Harvest Christian 56 Forreston 37

North Boone 39 Harvard 34

North Boone 71 Harvest Christian 62

Alden-Hebron 59 AFC 58

South Beloit 52 Stillman Valley 37

OTHER BOYS GAMES (Boys)

DeKalb 50 Wheaton North 40

Fulton 69 Milledgeville 35

Belvidere 62 Woodstock 56

Sycamore 41 Byron 34

St. Francis 56 Rockford East 51

Warrenville South 66 Rockford East 63

GIRLS SCORES

Byron 44 Galena 35 (Byron MLK Championship game)

Galena 57 Forreston 24

Byron 56 Spring Valley Hall 24

Harlem 61 Peru St. Bede 34

Rosary 56 Harlem 52

Spring Valley Hall 38 Forreston 28

Stillman Valley 51 Polo 41

DeKalb 64 Normal West 54

Dekalb 59 Minonka Community 41

Hiawatha 20 DePue 17

Sycamore 56 Hampshire 24 (Sycamore 18-0) Batavia MLK

Jefferson 53 Woodstock 25 (Karley Colsen scores her 1,000 point)

Freeport 38 Belvidere 31