Rockford area basketball scores for Monday, March 1, 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the boys and girls varsity basketball scores for Monday, March 1 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. (Catch ‘Overtime’ Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39.)

BIG NORTHERN BOYS
Byron 62 Rock Falls 26 (Tigers 7-3)
Rockford Lutheran 95 North Boone 34 (Crusaders 12-0, 9-0)
Genoa-Kingston 65 Dixon 57 (Glembiewski 31 points/Cogs 8-2 in the conference)
Stillman Valley 66 Mendota 48

NUIC BOYS
Scales Mound 72 Aquin 64
Lena-Winslow 66 Durand 31

AREA BOYS
South Beloit 29 Christian Life 24
Ottawa 44 Sycamore 29

BIG NORTHERN GIRLS
Byron 59 Rock Falls 48
Dixon 69 Genoa-Kingston 43
Stillman Valley 58 Mendota 25
Rockford Christian 70 Oregon 67
Rockford Lutheran 59 North Boone 19

AREA GIRLS
Stockton 53 Dakota 37 (Timpe 24 points/Toelke becomes Dakota’s all-time scorer)
South Beloit 37 Christian Life 19
Sycamore 37 Ottawa 16 (Sycamore 10-2, 8-0)

