Rockford area basketball scores for Saturday, January 8

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls basketball scores for Saturday, January 8 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. (Watch “Overtime” live Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. Each show is also rebroadcast Sunday morning at 9 a.m. on Fox 39)



BOYS SCORES

Auburn 73 Jefferson 38

East 60 Guilford 57 (Jefferson scores 22 for East)

Boylan 55 Jacobs 45

Bureau Valley 51 Winnebago 46

Stillman Valley 49 Indian Creek 35

Sterling Newman 70 Rockford Christian 52

Sterling 67 Rock Falls 61

Woodstock 61 North Boone 57

Aquin 43 Byron 29

Dakota 44 Forreston 30

River Ridge 49 Polo 46

Scales Mound 47 South Beloit 37 (Hornets now 12-0, SoBos 12-2)



GIRLS SCORES

Auburn 50 Jefferson 27

Guilford 62 East 28

Winnebago 78 North Boone 14 (Bago 19-0)

Stillman Valley 76 Indian Creek 34

Dixon 25 Rock Falls 17

Rochelle 50 Plano 26

Orangeville 45 West Carroll 32