Rockford area basketball scores for Saturday, January 8

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls basketball scores for Saturday, January 8 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. (Watch “Overtime” live Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. Each show is also rebroadcast Sunday morning at 9 a.m. on Fox 39)
BOYS SCORES
Auburn 73 Jefferson 38
East 60 Guilford 57 (Jefferson scores 22 for East)
Boylan 55 Jacobs 45
Bureau Valley 51 Winnebago 46
Stillman Valley 49 Indian Creek 35
Sterling Newman 70 Rockford Christian 52
Sterling 67 Rock Falls 61
Woodstock 61 North Boone 57
Aquin 43 Byron 29
Dakota 44 Forreston 30
River Ridge 49 Polo 46
Scales Mound 47 South Beloit 37 (Hornets now 12-0, SoBos 12-2)
GIRLS SCORES
Auburn 50 Jefferson 27
Guilford 62 East 28
Winnebago 78 North Boone 14 (Bago 19-0)
Stillman Valley 76 Indian Creek 34
Dixon 25 Rock Falls 17
Rochelle 50 Plano 26
Orangeville 45 West Carroll 32
