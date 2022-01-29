Rockford area basketball scores for the weekend of January 28-29

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the Rockford area boys and girls high school basketball scores from Friday, January 28 and Saturday, January 29 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. Catch “Overtime” live every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Fox 39/rebroadcast Sundays at 9 a.m. on Fox 39.

NIC-10 BOYS (FRIDAY)

Hononegah 65 Jefferson 45

Auburn 58 Harlem 55

Belvidere North 62 Freeport 47

Boylan 50 East 47

UPDATED NIC-10 STANDINGS

Auburn (12-0, 19-4)

Guilford (10-2, 15-9)

East (8-3, 17-7)

Boylan (8-3, 15-7)

Hononegah (7-5, 12-8)

Harlem (4-7, 7-16)

Belvidere North (4-7, 12-12)

Freeport (3-7, 7-11)

Jefferson (1-11, 4-20)

Belvidere (0-12, 3-18)

OTHER BOYS SCORES (FRIDAY)

Byron 45 Stillman Valley 40

Rock Falls 55 Oregon 23

Stockton 47 Galena 41

Milledgeville 50 Forreston 41

Eastland 46 Amboy 16

Pecatonica 58 Pearl City 20

Orangeville 53 Aquin 49

Somonauk 85 Hiawatha 25

Rochelle 78 Plano 60

Dakota 38 Lena-Winslow 33

East Dubuque 60 River Ridge 39

GIRLS SCORES (FRIDAY)

Hononegah 63 Jefferson 32

Auburn 62 Harlem 30

Boylan 74 East 20

Belvidere North 56 GFreeport 35

Winnebago 69 Genoa-Kingston 27

Stillman Valley 42 Dixon 32

Rock Falls 57 Rockford Lutheran 41

rochelle 46 Plano 33

Sycamore 56 DeKalb 51

South Beloit 48 Westminster Christian 19

BOYS SCORES (SATURDAY)

East Moline 48 Auburn 40

Belvidere North 95 Oregon 30

Winnebago 65 Rockford Christian 53

Rockford Lutheran 74 Genoa-Kingston 53

Byron 64 Forreston 29

Mendota 59 North Boone 49

Princeton 60 Rock Falls 57

Rochelle 67 Morris 39

Indian Creek 57 LaMoille 23

East Dubuque 63 Monticello, Iowa 51

GIRLS SCORES (SATURDAY)

Auburn 60 Boylan 51

Stillman Valley 49 AFC 38

Byron 36 Marengo 36

Lincoln-Way West 53 Sycamore 51

Eastland 38 Pearl City 26

Dakota 27 Hiawatha 12

Pecatonica 66 Warren 32

Rockford Lutheran 52 Rockford Christian 42

Lena-Winslow 45 Oregon 19