Rockford area basketball scores for the weekend of January 28-29

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the Rockford area boys and girls high school basketball scores from Friday, January 28 and Saturday, January 29 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. Catch “Overtime” live every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Fox 39/rebroadcast Sundays at 9 a.m. on Fox 39.
NIC-10 BOYS (FRIDAY)
Hononegah 65 Jefferson 45
Auburn 58 Harlem 55
Belvidere North 62 Freeport 47
Boylan 50 East 47
UPDATED NIC-10 STANDINGS
Auburn (12-0, 19-4)
Guilford (10-2, 15-9)
East (8-3, 17-7)
Boylan (8-3, 15-7)
Hononegah (7-5, 12-8)
Harlem (4-7, 7-16)
Belvidere North (4-7, 12-12)
Freeport (3-7, 7-11)
Jefferson (1-11, 4-20)
Belvidere (0-12, 3-18)
OTHER BOYS SCORES (FRIDAY)
Byron 45 Stillman Valley 40
Rock Falls 55 Oregon 23
Stockton 47 Galena 41
Milledgeville 50 Forreston 41
Eastland 46 Amboy 16
Pecatonica 58 Pearl City 20
Orangeville 53 Aquin 49
Somonauk 85 Hiawatha 25
Rochelle 78 Plano 60
Dakota 38 Lena-Winslow 33
East Dubuque 60 River Ridge 39
GIRLS SCORES (FRIDAY)
Hononegah 63 Jefferson 32
Auburn 62 Harlem 30
Boylan 74 East 20
Belvidere North 56 GFreeport 35
Winnebago 69 Genoa-Kingston 27
Stillman Valley 42 Dixon 32
Rock Falls 57 Rockford Lutheran 41
rochelle 46 Plano 33
Sycamore 56 DeKalb 51
South Beloit 48 Westminster Christian 19
BOYS SCORES (SATURDAY)
East Moline 48 Auburn 40
Belvidere North 95 Oregon 30
Winnebago 65 Rockford Christian 53
Rockford Lutheran 74 Genoa-Kingston 53
Byron 64 Forreston 29
Mendota 59 North Boone 49
Princeton 60 Rock Falls 57
Rochelle 67 Morris 39
Indian Creek 57 LaMoille 23
East Dubuque 63 Monticello, Iowa 51
GIRLS SCORES (SATURDAY)
Auburn 60 Boylan 51
Stillman Valley 49 AFC 38
Byron 36 Marengo 36
Lincoln-Way West 53 Sycamore 51
Eastland 38 Pearl City 26
Dakota 27 Hiawatha 12
Pecatonica 66 Warren 32
Rockford Lutheran 52 Rockford Christian 42
Lena-Winslow 45 Oregon 19