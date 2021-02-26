Rockford area basketball scores for Thursday, February 25

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- The East E-Rabs continue to show they're a prime contender for the NIC-10 championship. They posted their fifth straight win Thursday night by defeating Boylan 63-41.

The Titans rolled early leading by nine points only to watch the E-Rabs control the next three quarters.

East improves to 5-1, 5-1. Boylan is now 4-2, 4-2. For highlights click on the media player.