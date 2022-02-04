Rockford area basketball scores for Thursday, February 3

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Thursday, February 3 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg.

Watch “Overtime” for the latest in high school basketball action and news Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39/rebroadcast Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. on Fox 39.



BOYS SCORES

Rockford East 76 Freeport 69 OT (Latrell Kyles with 23 points for East)

Genoa-Kingston 64 Byron 51

East Dubuque 47 Stockton 44

Milledgeville 41 Polo 38

Forreston 57 Amboy 46

Pecatonica 65 Dakota 35

South Beloit 61 Aquin 34 (SoBos earn their 20th win)

Durand 62 Pearl City 31

Scales Mound 78 West Carroll 13

River Ridge 61 Warren 53

Fulton 72 Eastland 57 (Henze 33 points for Eastland)

Galena 62 Christian Life 27

Orangeville 50 Le-Win 39 (Anderson 25 points for the Broncos)



GIRLS SCORES

Guilford 63 Harlem 45

Winnebago 62 Rockford Lutheran 57

Stillman Valley 38 Rock Falls 35 OT

Dixon 52 Rockford Christian 37

Oregon 55 North Boone 51

Forreston 52 AFC 44

Naperville Central 66 DeKalb 60