Rockford area basketball scores for Thursday, January 20

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Thursday, January 20 from the "Overtime" team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg.



GIRLS SCORES

Boylan 54 Rockford Lutheran 40 (Esparza 23 points)

Freeport 53 Jefferson 50

Arlington Heights St. Viator 65 Winnebago 51 (Bago suffers its second loss to a bigger school)

Dixon 52 North Boone 15

DeKalb 65 Metea Valley 51



BOYS SCORES

Polo 37 Forreston 33

Fulton 83 AFC 18

Pecatonica 70 Orangeville 53

Lena-Winslow 55 Aquin 53 (Benson 18 points)

Eastland 55 Milledgeville 45

Stockton 61 West Carroll 19

East Dubuque 46 Galena 43