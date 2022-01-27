Rockford area basketball scores for Thursday, January 27

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the area for Thursday, January 27 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. Watch “Overtime” Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 (rebroadcast Sunday mornings at 9 on Fox 39).



NIC-10 GIRLS SCORES

Jefferson 65 East 39

Hononegah 70 Freeport 30

Belvidere North 61 Auburn 55 in OT (Crystal Sotelo 29 pts. for the Blue Thunder)



NUIC GIRLS SCORES

Lena-Winslow 53 Pecatonica 44

Orangeville 48 Dakota 23

Pearl City 42 Durand 35

Galena 54 West Carrol 27

RR/Scales Mound 46 Eastland 34



MORE GIRLS SCORES

Naperville North 72 DeKalb 29

Marengo 46 Woodstock 16

Indian Creek 48 Hiawatha 20



BOYS SCORES

Rockford Christian 61 Winnebago 56

South Beloit 68 Westminster Christian 52 (Knepper: 30 points, 12 rebounds-Robertson 25pts., 15 rebounds)

Pecatonica 81 North Boone 52 (Pecatonica 18-6)