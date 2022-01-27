Rockford area basketball scores for Thursday, January 27

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the area for Thursday, January 27 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. Watch “Overtime” Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 (rebroadcast Sunday mornings at 9 on Fox 39).
NIC-10 GIRLS SCORES
Jefferson 65 East 39
Hononegah 70 Freeport 30
Belvidere North 61 Auburn 55 in OT (Crystal Sotelo 29 pts. for the Blue Thunder)
NUIC GIRLS SCORES
Lena-Winslow 53 Pecatonica 44
Orangeville 48 Dakota 23
Pearl City 42 Durand 35
Galena 54 West Carrol 27
RR/Scales Mound 46 Eastland 34
MORE GIRLS SCORES
Naperville North 72 DeKalb 29
Marengo 46 Woodstock 16
Indian Creek 48 Hiawatha 20
BOYS SCORES
Rockford Christian 61 Winnebago 56
South Beloit 68 Westminster Christian 52 (Knepper: 30 points, 12 rebounds-Robertson 25pts., 15 rebounds)
Pecatonica 81 North Boone 52 (Pecatonica 18-6)
